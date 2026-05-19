BTS becomes first K-pop act to enter Guinness World ‘Icons’ list

BTS has been recognized by Guinness World Records (GWR) as part of its 2026 “Icons” list, marking a historic milestone for K-pop and Asian music on the global stage.

The group becomes the first K-pop and Asian act included in the pop culture “Icons” category, joining global figures such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Drake, Elton John, Paul McCartney, MrBeast and Barbie.

GWR highlighted BTS’ groundbreaking achievements, including becoming the first K-pop act to top the U.S. albums chart with their 2018 release “Love Yourself: Tear,” as well as the global success of their 2020 hit single “Dynamite,” which recorded over a billion streams on Spotify.

On its official website, GWR described the “Icons” list as honoring “the pioneers, the lifelong obsessives, the dedicated and the dreamers who have come to define what it means to earn a place in Guinness World Records history.” / TRC S