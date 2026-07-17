BTS faces plagiarism lawsuit in the US

K-POP group BTS is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit in the United States.

According to the complaint, the group’s song “Swim” allegedly copied or plagiarized another musical work.

On July 8, American songwriters Steve Cooper, Jon Sandler and Greylyn Johnson filed a lawsuit against HYBE and Big Hit Music, BTS’ agency, claiming that “Swim” was copied from their unreleased demo.

“Swim” is the lead track from BTS’ comeback album, “Arirang.”

The complaint states: “Upon listening several times to the musical composition entitled ‘Swim’ embodied on the BTS ‘Arirang’ album, Plaintiffs came to what they considered to be an obvious and inescapable conclusion that the BTS musical composition entitled ‘Swim’ copied in very large part the Original Work and clearly infringed their copyrights in and to the Original Work.”

Big Hit Music has denied the allegations and said it intends to contest the lawsuit in court.

BTS began its world tour in April to promote the “Arirang” album. The group is also scheduled to hold a concert in Manila in March 2027. / TRC S