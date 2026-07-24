BTS meets Tom Cruise

K-pop group BTS met Hollywood actor Tom Cruise during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

In an Instagram Story, BTS leader RM shared a backstage photo of the group with the “Mission: Impossible” star.

Tom Cruise delivered the pre-match message before the championship game between Spain and Argentina, which was featured on FIFA’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, BTS performed their global hit “Dynamite” during the final’s halftime show. The performance also featured Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and Burna Boy.

Released in 2020, “Dynamite” topped the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first song by a South Korean act to reach No. 1 on the U.S. chart.

“Dynamite” also became BTS’ first Grammy-nominated song, following their win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. / TRC