BTS to hold free concert

K-POP group BTS is set to stage a free concert that will stream live exclusively on Netflix on March 21, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Titled “BTS The Comeback Live,” the concert will be held at the historic Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. The event will serve as the official launch of the group’s fifth comeback album, “Arirang,” which will also be released on the same day.

In addition to the concert, Netflix will premiere a documentary chronicling BTS’ return after four years of hiatus.

The free concert is expected to draw millions of viewers worldwide.

The show will be directed by Hamish Hamilton, known for directing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. / TRC S