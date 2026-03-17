BTS’ V gains 3.5M followers on TikTok

V of BTS has quickly gained traction on TikTok, amassing more than 3.5 million followers just days after joining the platform on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

As of this writing, the singer — whose real name is Kim Taehyung — has yet to upload any content on the account. Despite the absence of posts, fans have already flocked to follow the K-pop star, highlighting his massive global fanbase and the anticipation surrounding his future activity on the platform. (NPG)