Buanoy successfully holds run for a cause

MORE than 500 runners and fitness buffs answered the call to help raise funds for the pupils’ in Buanoy’s mountainous area, as they laced up in the Dagan Para Sa Kabataan 2026 last April 19, 2026 at the West Cebu Estate in Barangay Buanoy, Balamban, Cebu.

The run for a cause organized for the benefit of Buhing Tubig Elementary School, a public school nestled in the far-flung area of Barangay Buanoy, featured the 7-kilometer, 5K, and 3K distances.

All proceeds of the run will be used to purchase educational materials for the said school.

“We wanted to push for accessible education, especially for the elementary learners in the mountainous area since they really need educational materials. I figured, why not do it through a run for cause since we also support the development of grassroots runners,” said Dagan Para Sa Kabataan Race director and SK Councilor Isabella Corpuz.

Siblings Kent Lloyd and Juzil Ann Gabino ruled the men’s and women’s 7K category.

Clent John Bago and Justine Panilangan were the runners-up in the men’s race, while Maria Biay and April Eve Tan placed second and third in the distaff side, respectively.

In the 5K category, Leiven Panilagan won the men’s division with Kobe Urbina placing second and Cyrus Rojo taking third place.

Mae Romero won the women’s division followed by Judith Ticao and Faith Dalogdog.

Meanwhile, the top 3 in the men’s 3K category were James Van Ramos, Lian Velez and Jay Manigos, while for the women’s were Yumi Algabre, Hoshimi Cando and Ching Camangyan.

Cash prizes were given to the top 3 runners in all categories courtesy of SK Buanoy. (PR)