BUCAS program: DOH wants to train doctors, nurses in Capitol-run hospitals

THE Department of Health (DOH) wants to support the physicians and nurses in Capitol-run provincial and district hospitals as part of its Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Services (BUCAS) program.

DOH Central Visayas Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas made this announcement during their meeting with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia at the Capitol on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

According to Bernadas, the DOH, under the direction of new Health Secretary Ted Herbosa, plans to open around 28 BUCAS centers across the country by 2028 in order to give millions of Filipino indigents better access to healthcare services.

The BUCAS center is a primary care facility that is similar to an outpatient department that provides free medical services and medicines to the less fortunate individuals.

According to Bernadas, the program will enable the DOH to train more healthcare experts in province-run hospitals, allowing them to provide a wider range of services.

Currently, there are 12 district hospitals and 16 province hospitals in Cebu.

Garcia suggested during the conference to have the islands of Bantayan and Camotes in northern Cebu prioritized in the program. (ANV, TPT)