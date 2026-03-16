Buckley seals grand slam for ‘Hamnet’ role

IRISH actress Jessie Buckley has completed a sweep of the 2026 awards season, culminating in her victory at the 98th Academy Awards held on March 15, 2026.

Portraying Agnes Shakespeare in Chloé Zhao’s cinematic adaptation of "Hamnet," Buckley’s win marks a milestone as she becomes the first Irish woman to take home the Oscar for Best Actress.

The accolade follows a consistent run of critical recognition throughout the year, where her performance was widely praised for its emotional depth and technical precision in depicting the domestic life of the Shakespeare family.

Her Oscar victory caps a long list of honors across major international film bodies.

Buckley’s awards for the role include top honors from the BAFTA Film Awards, the Golden Globes in the Drama category and the Actor Awards (formerly SAG).

Her performance was also recognized by the Critics' Choice Movie Awards, the Alliance of Women Film Journalists and the Astra Film Awards.

The series of wins reflects a rare industry consensus, placing the performance among the most decorated leading roles in recent cinematic history. (AYP)