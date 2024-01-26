Budbod kabog of Catmon takes spotlight during Suroy Suroy

DESPITE the heavy rain experienced by participants of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo when they arrived in the town of Catmon, they were happy to see residents greeting them with warm smiles and welcome.

Catmon is the fourth stop of the last day of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo northern escapade 2024. The participants arrived in the town around 6 p.m. Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Due to the heavy rains, the tourists were given plastic bags to take home the town's delicacies like budbod kabog and budbod pilit.

Budbod kabog is a local cake roll made from millet seeds.

Catmon Delicacy Vendor Association president Buchi Estenzo said budbod kabog is made of kabog, or millet seeds, coconut milk, and sugar.

Estenzo said what makes budbod in Catmon different from the others is it's an heirloom and the ingredients used have high nutrients.

"Lumad na sya, karaan, and daghan pud sya og nutritious value," said Estenzo in an interview with SunStar Cebu.

Estenzo's association, composed of 25 members, was among the groups who have benefited from the Suroy Suroy, as the Catmon Municipal Hall ordered the budbod kabog displayed at the venue from their group. (JJL)