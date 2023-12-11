‘Buddy system’ in school forms well-rounded students

A NEW school in Lapu-Lapu City is adopting a “buddy system” to promote language and cultural exchanges between locals and foreigners.

This learning strategy is currently being implemented at Lapu-Lapu Cebu International College (LCIC) where a local student is paired with a foreign student to promote social interaction and learn about each other’s language and culture.

The buddy system also serves as a support network, especially for international students who may be navigating a new educational system and environment.

LCIC president Grace Gorospe-Jamon said this puts their students at the forefront of their learning journey as the approach contributes to the development of well-rounded individuals who are not only academically proficient but also culturally competent and globally aware.

She stressed that the world is already in an era of internationalization, a period marked by increased global interactions, collaborations, and interconnectedness across various aspects of life, including economics, culture, technology, and education.

In the context of education, the era of internationalization may involve an increased focus on global perspectives in curriculum, international student exchange programs, and collaborations between institutions from different countries.

LCIC is a new academic institution that opened in 2021. It offers an English as a Second Language program.

Wilson Calderon, the school’s vice president for administration and finance, said they chose these programs for their students to easily land jobs abroad.

To ensure that students get the best education available, LCIC also inked partnerships with over 30 academic partners abroad, such as in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, for knowledge-sharing, among others.

Owned by investors engaged in maritime business, LCIC broke ground in 2019, but its operation was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It started operating in October 2021 with 82 students who were offered full scholarships.