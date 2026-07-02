Budget cap limits DOST scholars

DESPITE a record 97,617 applicants nationwide this year, only 8,500 students qualified for the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) undergraduate scholarship program due to limited government funding, resulting in an acceptance rate of 8.7 percent.

In Central Visayas, 432 students qualified for the scholarship, according to the DOST 7 Scholarship Unit's Facebook page. Of the total, 346 are from Cebu and 86 are from Bohol.

Reduced funding

With university classes set to begin in August, DOST 7 officials said the limited number of scholarship slots reflects a funding shortfall after the agency received only P7.6 billion for the DOST-SEI in the 2026 national budget, lower than its proposed P11 billion allocation.

The reduced funding also meant fewer scholarship slots this year. DOST 7 Director Tristan Abando said the nationwide allocation was capped at 8,500 scholars, down from the 10,907 accommodated in 2025.

Abando said last year's larger intake was made possible after funds originally earmarked for graduate scholarship programs were redirected to undergraduate scholarships.

On May 30, DOST released the list of qualifiers, with 5,100 scholars admitted under Republic Act (RA) 7687, or the Science and Technology Scholarship Act, and 3,400 under the Merit Scholarship Program.

Abando said the agency continues to seek a larger budget to accommodate more qualified applicants in the coming years.

"We believe that if we have more scientists, researchers, engineers, there can be more opportunities to develop science-based solutions that will address the current problems that we have and develop a Filipino-owned brand of technology which can provide us with a competitive advantage," Abando said.

For Xommia Baguio, an incoming third-year Biology student at the University of the Philippines Cebu, the scholarship has eased the financial burden of pursuing a college degree.

"The support is of great assistance, especially for my daily expenses and for school requirements. I hope that everyone benefits from the assistance for an education that is quality, free, and accessible for all," Baguio said.

DOST-SEI scholars receive an P8,000 monthly living allowance, up to P40,000 in annual tuition support for those enrolled in private universities, and a P10,000 yearly allowance for learning materials. They also receive a one-time clothing allowance, transportation assistance, internet support, a graduation allowance, and group health and accident insurance.

Aside from the undergraduate scholarship program, DOST also offers the Junior Level Science Scholarship for incoming third-year college students and scholarship programs for master's and doctoral degrees.

Scholarship expansion

DOST Cebu Provincial Director Bryan Ybañez said the agency remains committed to expanding access to scholarships, particularly for students pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.

"Some of the funds are also to be shared with other sectors in the government, even for the non-sciences; that is why there is a limitation in the budget," Ybañez told SunStar Cebu at the media launch of the Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week on Thursday, July 2.

He said DOST will continue to seek higher funding as the number of qualified science scholars continues to grow.

"We can assure you that we will continue to call for more budget, especially with the significant increase in potential science scholars who are really deserving," Ybañez said.

Ybañez said applicants under the RA 7687 scholarship must pass the qualifying examination and meet the agency's socioeconomic eligibility requirements. (Veejay Catadman, UP Cebu intern)