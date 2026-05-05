Budget dept. releases P43.18B for social protection programs

A TOTAL of P43.18 billion has been released to fund social protection programs for vulnerable Filipinos on the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Budget Secretary Rolando Toledo said the funds will support financial aid, food assistance, pensions and livelihood programs through the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The DBM said the release is meant to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of assistance to families affected by economic pressures.

“The President’s directive is clear: no delay, no bottleneck. When it comes to aid for the people, it must be fast, direct and felt immediately,” Toledo said in Tagalog.

Toledo said the funding will support basic needs and strengthen social safety nets for poor and vulnerable sectors.

Program funding

The largest share, or P36.87 billion, will go to the Protective Services for Individuals and Families in Difficult Circumstances Program.

Another P3.45 billion will fund the Supplementary Feeding Program for children enrolled in child development centers.

The Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens will receive P2.05 billion, while the Sustainable Livelihood Program will get P810 million to help poor and marginalized households build income-generating activities.

The DBM said the release complies with National Budget Circular 599, which requires a Special Budget Request, approval from the Office of the President and revised performance targets for new budgetary items and items with increased appropriations under the 2026 General Appropriations Act. The official DBM release confirms the P43.180-billion total and the program allocations. / PNA