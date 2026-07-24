Budget stalls Cebu waterfall assessments

THE Cebu City Council has asked the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Ccenro) to estimate how much funding it needs to assess four waterfalls after the agency said it could not accommodate the request under its 2026 budget.

The issue was raised during the City Council session after Ccenro responded to Resolution 17-4177-2026, which directed the office to conduct technical evaluations, water quality testing and flow rate analyses of Mangyapyap Falls in Barangay Paril, Kabang Falls in Barangay Budlaan, Manggasang Falls in Barangay Tagbao, and Linut-od Falls in Sitio Udlom, Barangay Taptap.

In a letter to Sangguniang Panlungsod Secretary Charisse Piramide, Ccenro head Editha Peros said the office received the resolution on July 8 but could not carry out the assessments this year because its water sampling budget is already committed to long-term monitoring sites.

Peros said the existing monitoring locations are part of a chronological data series used for comparative analysis, environmental trend monitoring and long-term scientific assessment. Adding new sites midway through the program would disrupt data continuity.

She also cited procurement and auditing constraints. Water quality testing is being conducted through an accredited third-party laboratory under Purchase Order No. 1235, approved on Nov. 6, 2025, which specifies the sampling locations. Any deviation from the approved scope could create issues during Commission on Audit review because laboratory billings must match the purchase order.

Despite the limitation, Peros said Ccenro supports the Council’s initiative to monitor and

protect the city’s natural water resources and intends to include the four waterfalls in its 2027 budget proposal. Once the budget and procurement are approved, the office will schedule the technical evaluations, water quality tests and flow rate analyses.

During deliberations, Councilor Francis Esparis moved that Ccenro provide the estimated funding needed to conduct the assessments so the amount could be considered in the 2027 budget.

Councilor Alvin Arcilla proposed a lower-cost option, saying water samples could simply be collected and brought to the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) laboratory, which he said provides testing free of charge for the Cebu City Government.

Presiding Officer Councilor Philip Zafra asked whether Arcilla wished to introduce a separate motion or amend Esparis’ proposal. Arcilla opted to amend the motion, which Esparis accepted.

The amended motion, seconded by Councilor Winston Pepito, was approved.

Under the approved action, the Council will require Ccenro to submit the estimated budget needed for the assessments while also exploring the use of the MCWD laboratory for free water quality testing. / CAV