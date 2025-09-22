Bueno bags Bowler of the Week title

JUST months after a successful heart bypass surgery, veteran bowler Manny Bueno returned to championship form on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, capturing the Bowler of the Week title in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) Association Inc. Weekly Sunday Shootout at the SM Seaside Bowling Center.

Bueno prevailed in the Bowler of the Week shootout by rolling 192 pins, outscoring Tessie Dante (185) and Edgar Marshall “Egay” Alqueza (178), to seal his comeback victory.

Bueno earned his place in the shootout after topping Division B with a 740 four-game aggregate. He was actually tied with Dory Enoveso, who also amassed 740 pinfalls in four games, but advanced on the strength of his 676 scratch scored compared to Enoveso’s 600.

Vivian Padawan (707), Chril Ramil (701), and Joma Avila (699) rounded out the top five in Division B.

Egay Alqueza ruled Division A with a 783 total, followed by Rene Ceniza (766), Luther Tapaya (755), Heber Alqueza (741), and Rommel Calipay (723).

Dante emerged Division C champion with a 735 total output, just four pins ahead of Bebie Mauro (731). Completing the top five were Johnna Calipay (691), Flor Hodgkinson (664), and Eric Bucoy (662).

For the first time, SugBU introduced a Ladies Division, with Calipay emerging as the inaugural champion after tallying 787 pinfalls. She was followed by Dante (783), Hodgkinson (752), Vivian Padawan (683), and Frenzy Williams (679).

SugBU president Egay Alqueza said the addition of the category aims to highlight the growing participation of women bowlers in their weekly tournaments. / SUNSTAR CEBU SPORTS