Bueno is top kegler anew

TERENCE “Tbonz” Williams, Manny Bueno, and Bebie Mauro ruled their respective divisions in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) Sunday Shootout on Oct. 12, 2025, at the SM Seaside Bowling & Leisure Center, earning spots in the Bowler of the Week finals.

Bueno, who topped Division B, went on to win the Bowler of the Week title after rolling 189 pins, besting Williams and Mauro, who tallied 176 and 158, respectively.

It was Bueno’s second weekly triumph after coming off a successful heart bypass surgery earlier this year. He captured his first SugBU Bowler of the Week title last Sept. 21.

In Division A, Williams led the pack with a solid 784 four-game aggregate, edging out Jomar Jumapao (781) by just three pins in a tight finish.

Nestor Ranido came in third with 764 pinfalls, followed by Danny Sabang and Vivian Padawan, who both registered 754.

Meanwhile, in the combined Division B & C bracket, Mauro, representing Division C, topped the group with 750, while Bueno followed closely at 735 to clinch the Division B crown.

Johna Calipay finished third with 728, trailed by David Peña with 722 and Dory Enoveso with 713. / SSC SPORTS