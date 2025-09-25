Buhisan school still in danger zone, new proposed site also unsafe

SIX months since the discovery of several safety risks at the existing location of the Buhisan Elementary and Night High School, the school has yet to be transferred, with its proposed relocation site found to also have several safety concerns.

The Office of the Building Official (OBO), in a letter dated Sept. 17, 2025 addressed to the City Council, called on Mayor Nestor Archival and councilors to expedite the purchase of a suitable lot for the relocation of the school.

In March, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau 7 recommended the relocation of Buhisan Elementary and High School, where rugged terrain makes it prone to landslides that could cause significant damage.

The City Government has since placed the school under a state of emergency following the discovery of cracks in the school and buildings.

In the latest inspection of OBO to the school on Sept. 16, engineers found visible cracks in the slabs, beams, walls and columns of the structures, prompting concerns about their structural integrity.

The OBO report warned that soil erosion could occur at any time, making the area unsafe for learners, teachers and school staff.

Other deficiencies were also uncovered in the inspection, including the absence of a proper drainage system, hazardous “octopus” wiring and poor upkeep of electrical equipment.

Inspectors also found that the school does not have a fire detection and alarm system, leaving it vulnerable in case of fire emergencies.

On the same day, OBO also inspected the proposed relocation site located behind the Buhisan Barangay Hall, just a kilometer away from the school. The proposed site is bounded by sloping terrain and the Kinalumsan River.

OBO warned that the area is vulnerable to soil erosion, slope failure and flooding.

Inspectors said engineering interventions are necessary to stabilize the ground and ensure the safety of students before any new school buildings can rise in the area.

The lot, which measures around 2,000 to 4,000 square meters, has yet to be procured. It is priced at P5,000 per square meter or about P20 million.

In the same letter, OBO recommended the immediate construction of a retaining wall and protective fencing at the proposed relocation site.

The inspection also found that a bridge is under construction to provide access to the site, however, several houses have already been built on parts of the lot intended for the school.

OBO said this may complicate the City Government’s plan to transfer the school. / CAV