BuildHub PH, BPI partners to offer up to P30M Credit Line

BUILDHUB PH, a B2B marketplace for the construction industry, has partnered with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) to offer construction businesses up to P30 million in credit, with collateral-free options.

Launched on Sept.10, 2024, the initiative supports hardware stores and contractors through BPI’s Ka-Negosyo Credit Line (KCL).

Pre-assessed BuildCredit users with 12 months of active platform use can access these funds to finance projects and expand operations.

With interest rates of one to three percent for 30 to 60-day terms, the partnership aims to drive growth and innovation for SMEs in the sector. / PR