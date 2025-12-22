Building activity weakens as residential projects slide

CONSTRUCTION activity in the country fell sharply in October 2025, led by a steep decline in residential projects, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The PSA said the number of constructions approved through building permits declined 22.6 percent year on year to 12,705 in October, from 16,405 in the same month last year, following an 18.5 percent annual drop in September.

Residential buildings accounted for the largest share, with 7,900 constructions, or more than three-fifths of the total. This was down 27.4 percent from a year earlier. Single-type houses made up 86.7 percent of residential constructions.

Non-residential projects totaled 3,097, or 24.4 percent of overall constructions, declining 6.6 percent annually. Most were commercial buildings, accounting for 65.6 percent of non-residential projects.

The PSA said the total value of constructions fell 13.5 percent year on year to P43.63 billion in October. Non-residential buildings accounted for the largest share at P22.84 billion, or 52.4 percent of the total, despite a five percent annual decline. Institutional buildings posted the highest value among non-residential projects at P9.07 billion.

Residential construction value dropped more sharply, falling 31.2 percent to P15.20 billion, or 34.8 percent of the total. Single-type houses accounted for nearly three-quarters of residential construction value.

Total floor area declined 20.2 percent year on year to 3.48 million square meters. Non-residential buildings accounted for 63.1 percent of the total floor area, while residential projects made up 36.2 percent.

Despite weaker activity, average construction costs rose 2.8 percent to P10,980.98 per square meter. Residential buildings recorded the highest average cost at P12,078.24 per square meter, the PSA said. / KOC