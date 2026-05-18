Building Code review may boost internet connectivity

THE government’s planned overhaul of the nearly 50-year-old National Building Code could accelerate internet infrastructure rollout and improve digital connectivity in buildings and public spaces, according to telecommunications company Globe Telecom.

Globe expressed support for the government’s review of the National Building Code, saying the move presents an opportunity to modernize infrastructure standards and recognize connectivity as a core utility in building and road design.

The review comes after Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon ordered a comprehensive reassessment of Presidential Decree 1096, or the National Building Code of the Philippines, to align it with current construction practices, urban development trends, climate risks and modern safety standards.

Under Special Order 155 issued on April 7, 2026, the DPWH reconstituted the National Building Code Review Committee to address gaps in engineering standards and update regulations with professional and technical input. The code, originally enacted in 1977, was last revised in 2005.

Globe said the review could help integrate digital connectivity into future infrastructure planning, noting that internet access is increasingly viewed globally as a “fifth utility” alongside electricity, water, gas and transport.

“Connectivity today is a fundamental human right. Enabling connectivity with the right infrastructure powers how people learn, work and access essential services,” Globe president and chief executive officer Carl Cruz said.

He added that incorporating connectivity standards into building designs would allow telecommunications firms to focus investments on network expansion and capacity upgrades instead of retrofitting structures to accommodate in-building solutions.

Globe said embedding connectivity requirements into building standards would help ensure residential, commercial and public developments are equipped with fiber-ready infrastructure and telecommunications facilities capable of delivering reliable internet services.

The company noted that existing building frameworks were crafted at a time when digital connectivity was not yet central to daily life, creating challenges in delivering consistent service, particularly in densely populated and newly developed areas.

“Modernizing the code is an important step toward future-ready infrastructure,” said Joel Agustin, senior vice president for Service Planning and Engineering at Globe. “Integrating connectivity considerations into building design will help accelerate network rollout, improve service quality and support the country’s broader digital ambitions.”

Globe said it will continue working with government and industry stakeholders to support policies aimed at expanding inclusive connectivity and strengthening long-term digital infrastructure development in the Philippines. / KOC