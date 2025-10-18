Building daily defenses against dengue

WITH the recent resurgence of dengue cases in the Philippines, there are simple daily steps Filipinos can take at home to help curb the spread of the disease. Mosquitoes can breed in as little as 24 to 48 hours, even in just a quarter inch of stagnant water — about the amount found in a bottle cap. This small amount is enough to become a breeding site for disease-carrying mosquitoes, reinforcing the importance of daily vigilance, especially during the rainy season.

To help strengthen public awareness, SC Johnson, maker of Baygon and OFF!, launched Mission: TAPOSible, a nationwide movement anchored on the Department of Health’s 5S strategy. The campaign encourages families to take consistent, community-based action against dengue.

Numbers

Dengue remains a pressing health concern across the Philippines, where frequent rainfall and tropical conditions contribute to year-round transmission. Earlier this year, the Department of Health (DOH) reported a 78 percent increase in dengue cases, from 42,822 in the first quarter of 2024 to 76,425 in the same period this year. Between July and August alone, another 15,161 cases were recorded — a reflection of how persistent rains create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Behind the statistics are real stories. One of them is Mafe Cabreros, a mother of two who was hospitalized after contracting dengue while five months pregnant in 2016. The experience made her more aware of the importance of prevention, from using repellents to ensuring her surroundings remain mosquito-free.

For families like Mafe’s, dengue is more than a number — it’s a daily concern that affects health, safety, and peace of mind. Accessible tools and consistent habits remain vital in preventing outbreaks.

Science

Although dengue is endemic in the Philippines, a report indicates that only about 20 percent of Filipinos regularly use pest-control measures. While dengue itself isn’t contagious, it spreads when mosquitoes carry the virus from one person to another. This makes community-wide awareness and action essential.

Simple habits — applying insect repellent, keeping surroundings clean, and eliminating stagnant water — can go a long way toward reducing risk. These steps, supported by science and consistent public education, help households build stronger defenses against dengue.

Empowerment

Beyond awareness drives, SC Johnson has also partnered with schools and local communities to help make dengue prevention part of everyday life. One partner, Maximo Estrella Elementary School, integrates dengue awareness into parent orientations and provides students with dengue kits as reminders to stay protected.

“We ask the parents of the kindergarten and Grade 1 pupils to attend orientations so they can teach their children at home,” shared Mirra L. Alvarez, principal of Maximo Estrella Elementary School.

Strategy

Consistent protection is more than precaution — it’s an act of care for one’s home and community. Mission: TAPOSible follows the DOH’s 5S strategy to fight dengue through small, everyday habits that make a lasting impact:

Search and Destroy – Remove standing water in containers, pots, cans, and bottles where mosquitoes breed.

Self-Protection – Use repellents, wear long sleeves and pants, and keep mosquito-control tools ready at home.

Seek Early Consultation – If you have fever, headaches, or body pain, see a doctor immediately.

Say Yes to Fogging – Support community fogging when advised by local health officials.

Sustain Hydration – Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration, especially when sick.

By turning these small, proactive steps into daily habits, Filipino families can strengthen their defense against dengue and help protect their communities.

Prevention

Preventing dengue is a shared responsibility — one built on awareness, routine, and compassion. Through efforts like Mission: TAPOSible, more families and communities are being reminded that every action counts.

True protection grows not from single acts but from consistent care — one household, one habit, one community at a time. / PR