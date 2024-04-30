Buildrite builds momentum in AE Cup

BUILDRITE triumphed over EGS, 74-66, to nab its second victory in the Architects + Engineers Basketball 7th Corporate Cup on April 27, 2024 at the University of San Carlos gym in Cebu City.

Buildrite built a 10-point cushion, 54-44, heading to the fourth, which it held on to until the game’s final buzzer. Miguel Cenabre had 18 points and eight rebounds to power the winners to the victory, while Jason Cinco added 12 markers.

In other games, CBM Engineering pulled away in the fourth canto to take an 85-64 win. Up by only seven heading to the last 10 minutes of action, CBM unleashed a crippling 28-14 run to nab the win handily.

Fred Bacus had 16 points, four rebounds, and five steals, while Ivan Deo had 11 markers for CBM Engineering.

Lastly, Phelps Dodge crushed Strato 94-61. Frank Ruiz had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Julio Nuera had the same number of points to go with seven boards. Roy Rendon chipped in 10 markers. / JNP