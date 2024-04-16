Buildrite ends losing streak

BUILDRITE finally snapped its losing slump in the Architects + Engineers 7th Corporate Cup after defeating Fenestram, 71-59, on April 12, 2024 at the University of San Carlos gym.

The ageless Michael Cinco scored 27 points and seven rebounds, while Zach Go added 21 markers and six boards to help Buildrite nab its first win in four matches.

In the other games, Island Premium Paints likewise barged into the win column with a 71-65 win over Golden Hammer. Levi Sinson led the charge for Island Premium Paint with 20 points and 15 boards, and Aaron Uy scored 20 markers.

Finally, Davies Paints beat Sparko 78-72. Justin Aspacio and Criz Matunog each scored 15 points, while Chester Hinagdanan and Darren Morandante scored 13 and 12 points, respectively. Dexsel Caadan flirted with a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. / JNP