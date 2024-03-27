Buildrite gets it right vs. Lightstrong in CABC

BUILDRITE leaned on a fast start to defeat Lightstrong, 88-77, in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club 6th Corporate Cup on March 24, 2024 at the Benedicto College gym in Cebu City.

Buildrite did not take long to assert its will in the game, racing off to a 27-17 lead after the first. It kept building on that, extending its lead to a high of 17, 51-34, before cruising to the victory—its second in as many games.

Michael Cinco had 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Buildrite, while Ferdinand Tiro had 17 points and 10 boards.

Meanwhile, Modern Windows nabbed its second straight victory after toppling Davies Paints, 63-62.

Justin Aspacio carried Modern Windows, scoring 31 points, including seven three-pointers, to push his team to a close victory. Manuel Niere had 13 points, four boards, three assists and three steals for

Modern Windows.

Lastly, Landlite Philippines Corp. slipped past Boysen Paint 69-68. Anthony Bajenting had 21 points and eight rebounds, while Kim Marilao added 18 points, eight boards and seven assists to power Landlite to the thrilling win. / JNP