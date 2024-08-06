Bukidnon junior golfers sparkle in Mindanao Series 3

BUKIDNON players excelled at the start of the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series 3 on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at Del Monte Golf Club in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

Ralph Batican led the boys’ 10-12 division with a flawless seven-under 65, outshining Ken Guillermo (72) and Javie Bautista (75). Batican, familiar with the course, is focused on maintaining his form.

In the girls’ 10-12 class, Rafella Batican shot a par 72 for a five-stroke lead despite her dissatisfaction with her round. Kimberly Barroquillo and Brittany Tamayo each shot a 77, while Cebu’s Marqaela Dy finished with 79.

Alexis Nailga scored a 74 that gave him a four-shot lead in the boys’ 13-15 division over Korean Gunwoo Jeon (78). Clement Ordeneza shot a 79.

Cliff Nuñeza overcame a rough start in the boys’ 16-18 division and closed with four birdies to finish with a 73, four strokes ahead of John Ray Oro (77).

In the girls’ 8-9 category, Claren Quiño led with a 94, followed by Francesca Geroy (101) and Jannah Sanchez (114).

Zero Plete and Isabella Tabanas both shot a 74 in the girls’ 13-15 division to lead by nine strokes over Rane Chiu. Plete highlighted her round with an eagle on Hole No. 14.

Alethea Gaccion dominated the girls’ 16-18 category with a 68, 15 strokes ahead of Crista Miñoza. Gaccion plans to stay focused and improve her putting.

In the boys’ 8-9 division, Shaqeeq Tanog shot a 92 to lead James Rolida (94) and Marlou Langamin (102). / Golf pPinoy dotcom