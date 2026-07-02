Bukidnon rape suspect on regional most wanted list arrested in Cebu

A MAN from Valencia City, Bukidnon who is facing seven counts of statutory rape and is listed as the Regional Top 2 Most Wanted Person was arrested by the Pinamungajan Municipal Police Station.

The arrest was made on the strength of a warrant served at 9:27 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, in Sitio Targetan, Barangay Pandacan, Pinamungajan, Cebu.

The suspect, identified only by the alias "Glendel," 37, is a native of Barangay Tongantongan, Valencia City, Bukidnon.

The Pinamungajan police received information about the suspect's presence in the area, where he was reportedly hiding while being sought by authorities in Bukidnon.

After verifying the information, police served the warrant of arrest issued by Judge Wilfredo Gutang Bibera Jr., presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court, 10th Judicial Region, Branch 46 in Valencia City, Bukidnon. The warrant covers seven counts of statutory rape, with no bail recommended.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the Pinamungajan Municipal Police Station in coordination with the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, and intelligence operatives from the Valencia City Police Station.

According to the Pinamungajan police, the suspect had been hiding in the municipality for some time after the warrant for his arrest was issued in Bukidnon.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is set to be turned over to authorities in Bukidnon for proper disposition. (AYB)