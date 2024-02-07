Bulacao fire causes P600,000 in damage

A residential building in Sitio Cabangcalan 1, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, was partially destroyed by the fire that broke out past 9 a.m. on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The fire, which struck the second level of the building reportedly owned by Analiza Coronel, was raised to first alarm at 9:49 a.m. and was completely extinguished at 9:55 a.m.

Firemen assessed the damage at P600,000.

Fire Officer 2 Marie Grace Ambayan of the Cebu City Bureau of Fire Protection stated that an inquiry is being carried out to ascertain the origin of the incident, which displaced two families or eight individuals. (DVG, TPT)