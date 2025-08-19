Bulacao flood causes hours-long traffic jam

A DOWNPOUR on early Monday morning, Aug. 18, 2025, turned parts of Talisay City into flood zones, triggering a traffic gridlock that extended into Minglanilla and paralyzed the southern portion of Metro Cebu for hours.

Bulacao’s basin-like layout

The worst-hit area was Barangay Bulacao in Talisay City.

Jonathan “Joy” Tumulak, head of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority, said the barangay’s terrain resembles a basin. Its low elevation, ringed by hills and residential areas, makes it a natural catchment for rainwater.

From 3 a.m. to 6 a.m., rainwater accumulated in Bulacao and nearby areas. By morning rush hour, vehicles heading north were trapped in long lines of traffic as floodwater blocked lanes and slowed travel.

The situation was aggravated by a road maintenance project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) at the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR), according to Tumulak.

Two lanes in front of the international port along the CSCR were closed, though Tumulak said his office had not been officially informed of the closure.

“We were surprised that the SRP remained congested. At around 7 a.m., we discovered the DPWH had closed the road in front of the international port that they were supposed to work on last Sunday,” he said in Cebuano during an interview with SunStar Cebu’s news and online commentary program, Beyond the Headlines.

Gridlock and spillover effects

The disruption did not stop in Talisay, as traffic backed up into Minglanilla. Social media users told SunStar Cebu that the slow-moving vehicles stretched to as far as the City of Naga. Stranded commuters spent hours in transit. Students were unable to attend classes, and many employees arrived late to work or could not report at all.

“Monday is a busy day, especially on the roads, as riders, commuters and vehicles travel for work, business and school,” Tumulak said.

Meanwhile, John Agbay, weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas, said there is no rain gauge in Talisay City to measure rainfall.

Pagasa Visayas’ nearest gauges are in Toledo City, Danao City, Lapu-Lapu City and Argao, while those in Mandaue City and Cebu City are damaged.

“Broken system”

Cebu City, directly north of Talisay, faced similar challenges Monday.

Councilor Joel Garganera described the flooding problem as a symptom of a “broken system.” He said outdated drainage plans, rapid urbanization and reclaimed land that blocked natural waterways have left rainwater with nowhere to go except into homes, businesses and streets.

Garganera called for:

Infrastructure fixes: updated drainage systems and rainwater catchment in high-elevation developments.

Cooperation: stronger coordination with neighboring local government units such as Talisay and Mandaue, since rivers cross city boundaries.

Behavior change: stricter enforcement of waste disposal laws and public education campaigns.

The city’s drainage master plan was last updated in 2005, and much has changed since then, according to Garganera.

Bulacao’s basin-like layout makes it a recurring flood zone. Cebu City struggles with outdated planning and clogged waterways. Both are reminders that flooding is not an inconvenience confined in one area.

Flooding is a problem that, Garganera said, requires cooperation among local government units, modern infrastructure and behavior change to protect lives, livelihoods and communities. / CDF, EHP