Bulacao residents get free medical services, food packs

RESIDENTS of Barangay Bulacao in Talisay City received free comprehensive medical services and food packs, including rice and canned goods, during the “Lab for All” project held at a local school on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

A total of 1,500 individuals took advantage of the medical services that included checking vital signs, electrocardiogram (ECG), blood chemistry test, urinalysis, x-ray, and ultrasound, among others.

The “Lab for All,” or the “Libreng Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot Para sa Lahat,” is a project initiated by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos to provide free laboratory services, X-rays, specialist consultations, and medications. Marcos personally led the event on Thursday.

The initiative also saw participation from other government agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, as well as members of the private sector.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr., Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, and representatives from local and national offices also attended the activity.

Recipient

Calixto Jabellana, 74, from Talisay City, arrived at the venue accompanied by his son-in-law as early as 6 a.m.

He said he wanted to avail himself of free consultation, medicines, and a free wheelchair from the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Jabellana, who suffers from prostate complications and hypertension, has been using a borrowed wheelchair for about three years.

Elizar Chiong, his son-in-law, said the program greatly reduced his father-in-law’s medical expenses.

“Dako oy kay ang tambal niya pirti bayang mahala labaw na magpa-ospital (It’s a big help because his medical treatment is really costly, especially if he needs to be hospitalized),” Chiong stressed as his father-in-law received free medicines that the medical doctor has prescribed.

Despite hearing problems, Jabellana cheerfully told SunStar Cebu in an interview that finally he has his own wheelchair.

“Nalipay ko(I am happy),” Jabellana told SunStar Cebu.

Other activities

Before the “Lab for All” activity in Bulacao, the same event was also held in Barangay Ward 1, Minglanilla in southern Cebu and Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

A total of 896 residents from Minglanilla and 1,262 residents from Lagtang benefited from the healthcare services provided.

On Aug. 28, a total of 1,059 residents in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, also benefited from the free services.

Along with the ‘Lab for All’ as healthcare program services was the assistance to individuals in crisis situations of the DSWD, in which the region’s DSWD distributed six kilograms of rice, five canned tuna, five canned luncheon meat, and five sachets of coffee.

“1,500 (listed individuals) and they will be receiving P3,000 cash assistance plus one pack of family-food-pack,” said Juanito Cantero, the assistant director for operations in Region 7.

City of Talisay City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD) identified the beneficiaries from families with low-income households that are evaluated by the DSWD 7 a day before the distribution, Cantero said. / CDF