Bulgari opens luxury boutique in NUSTAR Resort & Casino

The ribbon cutting ceremony was graced by notable figures including Joseph Muñoz, Bulgaria Philippines commercial director; Jeffrey Hang, Bulgari South Asian operations regional marketing director; Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey, Bulgari’s friend of the house; Allan Teo, NUSTAR Resort & Casino chief operating officer, and May Adolfo, NUSTAR mall director. This event marked the opening of the third Bulgari boutique in the country and notably the first outside Metro Manila.

Bulgari’s presence at NUSTAR Mall adds significant value to Cebu’s upscale shopping scene, providing residents and visitors access to top-tier luxury goods. The collaboration between Bulgari and NUSTAR reflects Cebu’s increasing appeal as a destination for premium retail and leisure experiences.

As the doors of the new Bulgari store open, Cebuanos are encouraged to explore the brand’s timeless creations, blending Italian glamour with contemporary style. This opening signifies a milestone for both Bulgari and Cebu, marking a new phase in the city’s retail landscape and reaffirming its status as a hub for luxury and lifestyle offerings.