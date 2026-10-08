Bulldogs take Game 1

MANILA – National University moved closer to winning the V-League Collegiate Challenge men’s title after beating Far Eastern University, 25-14, 39-37, 25-22, Wednesday night, Oct. 7, 2026, at the Playtime Filoil Centre in San Juan.

Trailing 14-17 in the third set, the Bulldogs mounted an 11-5 run behind Obed Mukaba and Greg Ancheta to seal the victory.

Leo Ordiales and Jade Disquitado delivered the crucial points in the second set, which NU claimed after 45 minutes.

“Well, ‘yun maganda ‘yung pinasa namin, ‘yung serve namin kaya naging maganda ‘yung resulta ng game (Well, our passing and serving were good, which is why the game turned out well),” NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin said after the one-hour and 39-minute encounter.

Michaelo Buddin finished with 18 points and 20 excellent receptions, while Disquitado scored 17 points on 14 attacks, two blocks, and one ace, along with 15 excellent receptions.

Team captain Peng Taguibolos contributed 12 points, including eight blocks, while Ordiales had 11 points and nine digs.

Ancheta made 23 excellent sets, while Jimwell Gapultos anchored the team’s defense with 13 digs.

The Bulldogs will look to close out the series on Friday at 5 p.m.

Dryx Saavedra and Kyle Tandoc led the Tamaraws with 12 points apiece.

Women’s title encounter

In the women’s division, Adamson University also moved closer to keeping the title after beating University of Santo Tomas, 22-25, 25-19, 16-25, 27-25, 15-12.

The Lady Falcons secured the victory without reigning UAAP MVP Shaina Nitura, who sat out the match after playing for Alas Pilipinas in the Aichi-Nagoya 20th Asian Games. / PNA