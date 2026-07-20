‘Bullied’ e-bike driver stabs estranged friend in left eye

A LONG-STANDING dispute allegedly caused by bullying ended in a violent confrontation over the weekend, leaving a 48-year-old man with a serious eye injury and his neighbor facing an attempted homicide charge in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

Winson Gomez Endab, 45, an e-bike driver, allegedly stabbed Johnny Sepe Veloso in the left eye with a screwdriver during an argument along F. Jaca St. at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2026.

According to the Inayawan Police Station, the two neighbors were arguing when the confrontation turned physical. Investigators said Endab pulled out a screwdriver and struck Veloso in the face, puncturing his left eye.

Veloso survived the attack and spotted Endab the following afternoon.

At 5:20 p.m. Sunday, July 19, he pointed out the suspect to patrolling police officers. Patrolman Maglasang and Patrolman Salili arrested Endab, who now faces an attempted homicide complaint.

While in detention, Endab expressed remorse over the attack but claimed he had reached his breaking point after allegedly enduring years of bullying by Veloso. He told reporters he was no longer thinking clearly when the confrontation escalated and insisted the assault was driven by emotion rather than premeditation.

Friendship deteriorated

Endab denied intending to kill his neighbor, maintaining that the attack was not planned. He said the violence stemmed from frustration that had built up over time.

He also said he and Veloso had once been close friends before their relationship deteriorated because of the alleged bullying. According to Endab, the dispute gradually destroyed their friendship that had existed for years in Sitio Lower Sto. Niño.

Remorse

Despite the seriousness of Veloso’s injury, Endab said he hoped they could eventually reconcile if the victim chose to forgive him. He described the incident as something he never intended to happen and expressed regret over the harm it caused.

He added that he was prepared to accept responsibility if Veloso pursued the case, acknowledging that he alone was accountable for his actions. / ABC