Bullish outlook for homestyle, decor

HOMESTYLE and holiday decor industry players are bullish about 2026 after experiencing a revenue decline this year, anticipating orders for their niche designs from the recent international trade fairs.

Romeo Balderrama Jr., president of Philippine Homestyle and Holiday Decor Association Inc. (PHILHHDA) and Philexport Southern Tagalog Association Inc. (PHILSTAI), said next year’s export earnings depend on booked orders from the October 2025 housewares and decor trade show in Hong Kong and Manila Fame.

Manila Fame is the country’s premier home, fashion, and lifestyle trade show.

“The samples and inquiries usually come in January and February next year,” Balderrama said in mixed English and Filipino. “We had other buyers before, it seems like they’re back again because they saw us in Hong Kong (trade show) as they don’t come here anymore.”

He said the United States remains the sector’s largest export market, accounting for around 60 percent to 70 percent. Other markets are Italy, Brazil and Japan.

Balderrama underscored the importance of participating in international trade fairs to promote their products and generate orders.

“Product development (is also) the main key: buyers always want something new, something indigenous, something sustainable –that’s our niche… You should have a niche because you can’t match your price with China,” he said.

He added unique selling propositions are features that differentiate the product from the competition.

Balderrama expects the sector’s export earnings in 2025 likely to decline by 30 percent to 40 percent compared to previous years amid the strengthening of the peso against the US dollar.

“It’s not like before, it’s sluggish, even the local (market). Prices are high because of the strong dollar,” he said, adding that securing orders from foreign buyers takes two to three trade show participations.

“In our first participation in the international show, you cannot still gauge if sales will increase, if buyers will order. So maybe (we) will wait for another year or two for sales to really pick up after the buyers see this is not a fly-by-night (business), we are here,” he added in Filipino. / PHILEXPORT NEWS AND FEATURES