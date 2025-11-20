Bulls win on Vucevic last-second three-pointer

NIKOLA Vucevic hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Chicago Bulls past the Portland Trail Blazers, 122-121, on Wednesday night (Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, PH time) after nearly squandering a 21-point fourth-quarter lead, the Associated Press reported.

Vucevic finished with 27 points and Coby White added 25 off the bench for Chicago.

The Bulls appeared in control until Deni Avdija tied it at 116 with a three-pointer and Donovan Clingan scored four straight points to push Portland ahead 120-116 in the final minute, capping a 31-7 surge.

White answered with a three-pointer with 9.1 seconds remaining to pull Chicago within one. After Jerami Grant made one of two free throws, White found Vucevic on the perimeter for the game-winning shot.

Grant led Portland with 33 points as the Blazers dropped their fourth straight and sixth in seven games.

Chicago was coming off a 130-127 win over Denver that snapped a five-game skid. The Bulls led 62-58 at halftime after taking control early in the second quarter.

Knicks 113, Mavericks 111

Jalen Brunson scored 28 points in his return from a two-game absence and Landry Shamet hit two late three-pointers before drawing a key charging foul with 0.7 seconds left to lift New York past Dallas, 113-111.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Josh Hart had 16 points and 10 boards for the Knicks, who won for the first time in five games on the road.

Brunson, back from a grade 1 ankle sprain, split free throws for a two-point lead with 3.8 seconds left. Dallas’ Brandon Williams scored on the other end but was called for charging into Shamet.

D’Angelo Russell and Naji Marshall each had 23 points for the Mavericks, who have dropped five of six.

New York shot just 19 of 35 from the line and 12 of 42 from deep but held on as Dallas cooled in the fourth quarter after making 13 three-pointers through three periods.

Elsewhere in the league, Toronto beat Philadelphia 121-112, the Indiana Pacers topped the Charlotte Hornets 127-118, Houston downed Cleveland 114-104, Miami Heat defeated Golden State Warriors 110-96, Denver won 125-118 in New Orleans, Oklahoma City Thunder beat Sacramento Kings 113-99, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Washington Wizards 120-109. / LBG