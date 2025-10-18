Bullying victim to boxing champion

At just 13 years old, Christian Balunan from Consolacion, Cebu, was introduced to a boxing gym by a classmate. What began as a simple visit became a life-changing journey. A victim of bullying during his elementary years, mocked and even punched, Christian turned to boxing not to fight back, but to build self-confidence and self-defense.

Unbeknownst to his father, Olipyo Balunan, a boxing coach himself, Christian had been training diligently after school. Olipyo only discovered his son’s passion later and was proud to learn that his youngest child had followed in his footsteps.

By the age of 16, Christian was already helping his father train young aspiring boxers in a small gym in Consolacion. In 2020, he began training under boxing legend and coach Edito Villamor at the Villamor Boxing Gym in Mandaue City. A year later, in 2021, he made his professional debut. But before he learned to throw punches in the ring, Christian first had to take the blows of bullying.

Coach Villamor quickly noticed Christian’s discipline, humility, and determination. His hard work paid off in 2023, when he captured his first championship title, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Minimum Youth Championship. Today, the young Cebuano stands undefeated with 12 wins, including 7 knockouts.

After finishing Grade 12, Christian decided to focus on boxing full-time, though he dreams of completing his studies and one day becoming a firefighter. When he’s not training for a fight, he earns a living by coaching clients in boxing for P500 per session and repairing shoes for P100 per pair.

With the continued support of his promoter, Atty. Floriezyl Echavez of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions and Coach Edito Villamor of Villamor Boxing Gym, Christian is set to face his biggest challenge yet: a title match against current IBF Minimumweight Champion Pedro Taduran on Oct. 26, 2025, at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.