Burglars hit Danao shop, steal P800K in cellphones

A CELLPHONE shop in Sitio Catadman, Barangay Sabang, Danao City, was burglarized by five suspects who arrived in a sport utility vehicle at 3:24 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026.

The shop owner, identified as alias “Shai,” 30, a resident of Sitio Cogon, Barangay Guinsay, Danao City, discovered the theft at around 9 a.m. when he noticed the broken padlock on the shop door.

Upon reviewing the store’s security camera footage, the owner saw the suspects enter the establishment and clear out the cellphones on display.

Stolen

The stolen items were two units of Oppo A6C worth P16,000, one Samsung 5G worth P16,000, 16 units of Infinix Smart 20/128 worth P126,000, three units of Tecno 903/64 worth P21,000, nine units of Tecno 903/128 worth P67,500, three units of Tecno Spark GD 50/256 worth P30,000, one Vivo phone worth P12,000, one Tel-One worth P6,000, three iPhone 15BS units worth P105,000, and five iPhone 17 PML units worth P400,000, bringing the overall loss to P799,500.

Investigation

The owner immediately contacted the Danao City Police Station, prompting Scene of the Crime Operation personnel to conduct an on-site investigation. Forensic investigators lifted latent fingerprints inside the shop to aid in identifying the perpetrators.

Security footage revealed that the five suspects arrived in a Mitsubishi Xpander. Police are withholding the vehicle’s license plate details while the manhunt continues, but they have requested assistance from the Land Transportation Office to verify the registered owner.

Danao City police confirmed they have identified three persons of interest based on the security camera footage as pursuit operations remain ongoing. / AYB