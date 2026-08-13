Burgonio named acting Viscom chief

THE Visayas Command (Viscom) has a new commander following the retirement of Lieutenant General Fernando Reyeg from the service on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026.

Reyeg was replaced as acting Viscom commander by Major General Peter Burgonio, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Maalab Class of 1993.

The change of command ceremony was held at Bundad Hall in Viscom and was led by the newly appointed Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff, General Antonio Nafarrete of the Philippine Army.

Reyeg served as Viscom commander from April 2024 until Aug. 12, 2026. During his more than two years in command, he was commended by the new AFP chief of staff for his numerous accomplishments.

According to Nafarrete, under Reyeg’s leadership, Viscom became a strong command recognized as a reliable force in providing security to communities in the Visayas region.

“Viscom successfully navigated an important period of transition; you led the command in moving beyond a predominantly insurgency-focused campaign toward broader security, defense, continuing to align with the AFP campaign plan ‘Tatag Kapuloan.’ You also institutionalized the Viscom campaign plan ‘Lig-on Visayas’ providing the command with the clearer and more responsive framework for addressing changes in the changing security environment,” Nafarrete said.

The military in the Visayas also achieved success in its campaign against communist terrorist groups, which Nafarrete said should be sustained by Burgonio as the new commander.

Nafarrete acknowledged that Cebuanos had faced numerous challenges in recent months, including earthquakes and typhoons.

However, through the good leadership of Viscom, the command was able to fulfill its mandate by providing humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

Nafarrete expressed confidence that Burgonio would continue the accomplishments of his predecessor.

Viscom already has all the resources it needs to pursue its goal of obtaining International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification.

Although Burgonio is serving in a temporary capacity, he assured that he would carry out the responsibilities entrusted to him. /AYB