Burgos Reef: Hidden paradise for divers, adventures

With a dependable internet connection powered by Starlink, the inconvenience of having weak cellular services in the vicinity is effectively addressed. Thanks to the high-speed internet, staying connected was a breeze, making our stay convenient.

The resort was compact, yet it offered a wide range of activities to keep us guests entertained. We never had a dull moment. This location is a scuba diver’s paradise. The house reef is abundant with vibrant marine life and stunning coral reef formations. Even a shore-entry dive will surely exceed your expectations.

The exquisite marine life is astonishing! There are plenty of other activities for non-divers as well. During other days, we spent hours exploring the reef snorkeling, and since they have card and board games available, we never ran out of things to do. Unfortunately, we missed out on kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding during this trip. But since we’re very sure this won’t be our last trip there, we’ll be ready for them on our next visit.

The resort’s exclusive rooftop — reserved only for esteemed guests — is an ultimate luxury, to say the least. The sunset session, complete with melodic music and delectable cocktails, was just something we absolutely enjoyed as a group. They had a rooftop sauna with a one-of-a-kind barrel design with a window that makes you see the breathtaking views of both the sea and mountains. Additionally, the jacuzzi added to the overall feeling of luxury.

The rooms are thoughtfully designed to provide a unique blend of comfort and elegance, elevating the overall experience. We all got different tiers of accommodation, but each room offered a tranquil ambiance with stunning views, beautifully complementing the resort’s natural beauty.

Dining at the resort’s restaurant has been a delightful experience. The food was delicious, and it was served in generous portions at reasonable prices. The dining experience was wonderful, all while enjoying the breathtaking panorama of the ocean and the natural beauty that surrounded us.

The infinity pool was strategically positioned for sunbathing or taking a refreshing swim in crystal-clear waters. There was also a mini gym offered in a well-maintained space with all the essential equipment for a quick and efficient workout.

What makes the resort truly special is the exceptional level of personalized attention by the owner, Jackson Yap. We were fortunate to have him with us, as he goes the extra mile to create a sincere bond with every guest. His warm and welcoming nature is so infectious that by the end of the evening, we didn’t realize we were already making new friends and creating genuine connections with other guests.

To sum it up, Burgos Reef Boutique Resort is an unbeatable place to visit. It has the right amount of fun, serenity and luxury. At this incredible resort, you’ll have no trouble enjoying a variety of thrilling activities, discovering peace or immersing yourself in the wonders of the natural world.