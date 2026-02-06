Bus company reaffirms focus on provincial mobility

THE Yanson Group of Bus Companies reaffirmed the role of efficient provincial bus systems in supporting economic growth during the 2026 annual stockholders’ meetings of its key subsidiaries.

The group said it remains focused on improving inter-regional mobility and aligning operations with transport regulations to enhance accessibility across the archipelago.

Co-founder Olivia Yanson said mobility underpins economic activity, underscoring the group’s commitment to safe, reliable and affordable public transport.

The meetings highlighted the operational stability of Goldstar Bus Transit Inc. and Ceres Transport Inc., which continue to anchor the group’s inter-regional connectivity strategy.

Both firms re-appointed Leo Rey Yanson as chairman and president and Olivia as treasurer and corporate secretary.

They reiterated their focus on safety standards and service reliability, supporting workforce mobility, tourism and commerce between Metro Manila and major provincial hubs in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.