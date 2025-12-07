Bus company speeds up 2026 modernization drive

VALLACAR Transit Inc. (VTI), the country’s largest public transport operator, will accelerate a company-wide modernization program in 2026, including fleet renewal, digital integration, and wider nationwide connectivity, the firm said at its annual stockholders’ meeting on Dec. 6.

Chairman and chief executive officer Leo Rey Yanson said the push forms part of VTI’s plan to build a “future-ready transport system” as it strengthens operations and enhances commuter experience across its Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao networks. The company reported solid operational gains in 2025, driven by sustained passenger volume and ongoing service upgrades.

VTI, famous for its flagship Ceres Bus Liner buses, connects numerous routes across the Visayas, Mindanao and Luzon.

Supreme Court’s ruling

The modernization announcement came as the board informed stockholders of a recent Supreme Court En Banc ruling declaring former director Ricardo V. Yanson Jr. a fugitive from justice in a pending grave coercion case. The court held that Ricardo Jr. had evaded trial by refusing to appear before the Regional Trial Court, and therefore could not seek judicial relief. His petitions were denied.

“We welcome the clarity provided by the Supreme Court,” Leo Rey Yanson said, adding that the decision underscores that “no one is above the law” and that courts cannot be used “as shields by those who refuse to face legitimate legal processes.”

Treasurer and corporate secretary Olivia V. Yanson said the ruling affirms the company’s long-standing commitment to order and accountability.

“VTI has endured many challenges, but we remain united and committed to our employees, our partners, and the millions of commuters we serve,” she said.

At the meeting, stockholders elected seven directors for 2026: Olivia V. Yanson, Leo Rey Yanson, Ginnette Y. Dumancas, Charles M. Dumancas, Anita G. Chua, Arvin John V. Villaruel, and Daniel Nicolas P. Golez. The board subsequently reappointed Leo Rey as chairman and CEO and confirmed Olivia as treasurer and corporate secretary.

VTI said its 2026 strategy will prioritize fleet modernization, digital tools to streamline operations, service quality enhancements, and expansion of inter-island routes to strengthen nationwide connectivity.

“As we move into 2026, we are accelerating modernization across our entire network,” Leo Rey Yanson said. “We are building a future-ready transport system that represents the best of Filipino service.” / KOC