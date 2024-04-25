Bus conductor who sidelined as drug runner nabbed in Mandaue City

A PASSENGER bus conductor was arrested in a buy-bust at around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the PNP Drug Enforcement Group, Special Operation Unit 7, which resulted in the arrest of Virgilio Años Jr. alias Bady, 30, of Avocado Street, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Taken from the suspect were 100 grams of suspected shabu valued at P680,000.

According to one of the raiding policemen, the suspect served as a drug runner for a drug inmate aside from being a bus conductor.

The police officer stated that the next target of their follow-up operation will be those drug personalities that Años revealed during an investigation.

Meanwhile, another drug personality identified as 25-year-old Robert Baguio Bicbic alias Obet was apprehended in a buy-bust carried out by the Parian police at around 11:30 p.m. on the same day in Lower Imus, Barangay Day-as, Cebu City, on Wednesday.

Packs of suspected shabu weighing five grams and estimated to be worth P34,000 were taken from Bicbic. (AYB, TPT)