Bus dispatcher sought after fellow dispatcher’s death nabbed

A BUS dispatcher who has been sought for the death of his fellow dispatcher was arrested by the tracker team of Carcar City Police Station in Sitio Laguna, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon, February 27, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Rammel Alforque Cabaluna, 29, of Proper Barangay Valencia, Carcar City, southern Cebu.

The arresting officers were armed with an arrest warrant issued by Judge Joy Redoble of Regional Trial Court branch 77, Carcar City, on September 26, 2019.

The court, however, allows Cabaluna to post a P40,000 bail bond.

Cabaluna fled to Mindanao after learning that a homicide charge was filed against him in 2019 following the death of his fellow dispatcher, who fell to the ground during their exchange of blows and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

His arrest came after the Carcar City police received information that he was seen at the Cebu South Bus Terminal dispatching. (GPL, TPT)