Bus driver faces homicide, injury raps in death of policeman

A CASE of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injury, and damage to property has been filed at the Naga City Police Station against the driver of the Ceres bus that fatally hit Police Executive Master Sergeant Antonio Sando.

Sando was a member of the Traffic Patrol Group assigned to the office of the chief of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7).

The incident happened at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, February 1, 2026, along the National Highway in Barangay Inuburan, City of Naga, Cebu.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Verniño Noserale, chief of Naga City Police, the case was filed through inquest proceedings at 11:45 a.m. against Junrel Cavalida, 43, a resident of Barangay Bato, Samboan.

The driver is currently under custody at a temporary custodial facility while documentation is being completed.

Following the incident, PRO 7 expressed grief over Sando’s death, describing him as kind.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, chief of police in Central Visayas, extended condolences to Sando’s family, relatives, and close friends.

“We mourn the loss of Police Executive Master Sergeant Antonio Sando, a committed police officer whose years of dedicated service were cut short by this tragic incident. His passing is a profound loss to the Philippine National Police and to the community he served with honor,” Maranan said.

Sando was a dedicated member of the Philippine National Police and had served the organization for 30 years at the time of the incident.

He joined the Philippine National Police (PNP) on February 1, 1996, and was set to retire on June 13, 2026, and had already been preparing his retirement message.

Throughout his years of service, he upheld discipline, professionalism, and commitment to public service.

He was chosen as one of the security escorts of the PRO 7 Regional Director’s office and played a major role in promoting road safety and traffic discipline across Central Visayas.

Maranan assured that PRO 7 will provide strong support and assistance to the family, including in pursuing charges against the person responsible.

He also promised that all benefits due to the fallen police officer will be granted to the family he left behind. (AYB)