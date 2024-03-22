Bus drivers undergo surprise drug test ahead of Holy Week

NEARLY 50 bus drivers at the Cebu South Bus Terminal were subjected to a surprise drug test by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7), along with the Philippine National Police and Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7), on Friday afternoon, March 22, 2024.

PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara said the surprise drug test was done in preparation for the Holy Week, when travelers swarm bus terminals in an attempt to return to their home provinces, and in order to protect the safety of passengers.

Alcantara urged bus company owners to keep an eye on their drivers.

According to her, if a person tests positive for taking illegal substances, they will not be permitted to drive, their driver's license will be given to the LTO 7, and they will be advised to attend a community-based drug rehabilitation through their local government unit.

One of the drivers, who requested anonymity, said he was confident he will test negative for drugs because he abstains from using them due to the potential health risks.

"Ang mahadlok sa drug test sir mao ratong migamit og drugs, ako limpyo man ko kay sukad wala man ko maka tilaw ana," he said.

(People who use drugs are the ones who are terrified of the drug test; I'm clean because I haven't tasted drugs since).

Aden Belza, chief transportation regulation officer for LTO 7, said that a driver who tests positive will be replaced by another driver and would not be permitted to drive again.

According to Belza, drivers will have to go through rehabilitation if they still test positive for the confirmatory exam. (AYB, TPT)