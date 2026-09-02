Busay National High School student identified over threat

A student of Busay National High School who allegedly threatened a fellow student was identified by personnel of Mabolo Police Station 4 of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

At 10 a.m. on September 1, school officials of Busay National High School in Barangay Busay, a mountainous area of Cebu City, sought police assistance after receiving a report that a student had been threatened with being stabbed and shot by another student.

Personnel of Mabolo Police Station 4 immediately responded and launched an investigation to identify the person responsible for sending the threat through a private message.

The student who received the threat was sent a photo of a firearm.

Police traced the sender of the message and quickly identified the student responsible.

An intervention was conducted by personnel of the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD), led by Police Patrolman Janine Tubog, under the direction of Police Major Thom Ed Taghoy, chief of Mabolo Police Station, together with the Gender and Development (GAD) Focal Person of Barangay Busay.

They followed protocols to ensure that the minor’s rights, welfare, dignity and best interests were protected.

After the intervention, the child was referred to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for assessment and further intervention under the Juvenile Justice and Welfare System.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, deputy city director for administration of the CCPO, said the WCPD investigation showed that the child admitted to making the threat because of anger toward the fellow student.

The child also denied that the firearm shown in the private message was real, saying the photo was taken from the internet and that the child did not actually possess a firearm.

“Atung hangyo no sa atung kabatan-onan nga ang pag likay aning pag threat kay atung masabtan nga kining pagpanghulga ilabi na karong panahuna mo resulta gyud sa pagpasaka og seryoso nga kaso bisan paman og menor de edad mo under go gyud sila og proseso,” Oriol said.

(We appeal to our youth to avoid making threats. We should understand that threats, especially at this time, can result in the filing of serious cases. Even if they are minors, they will still undergo a process.)

Mabolo Police Station obtained evidence indicating that the child was responsible for making the threat. (AYB)