Buses illegally picking up passengers outside terminal

A PORTION of the busy Natalio Bacalso Avenue, in front of Cebu Technological School and Cebu City Medical Center, is frequented at any time of the day by provincial buses that stop to pick up passengers outside the Cebu South Bus Terminal.
The area is just a few meters away from the terminal.
Picking up passengers outside the terminal is prohibited by the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the Provincial Capitol. (Zhan Francisco A. Ramirez)