Business groups flag P180B in budget additions

BUSINESS groups have urged Congress to remove budget insertions lacking technical justification from the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for 2027, warning that politically driven allocations could undermine public spending efficiency, investor confidence and the delivery of essential infrastructure.

In a joint statement dated Oct. 29, 35 business and civil society organizations called on congressional leaders to scrutinize amendments to the proposed budget, restore funding for foreign-assisted projects and health programs, and ensure full transparency in the legislative budget process.

The groups said the House-approved General Appropriations Bill (HB 10858), which passed its third reading earlier this month, added more than P180 billion in Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) allocations through amendments by the Budget Amendments and Review Subcommittee.

Citing independent budget watchdogs, the statement said the additions covered at least 6,000 projects, bringing the DPWH project count under the National Expenditure Program to at least 16,000. Many were reportedly listed as lump-sum allocations for multipurpose buildings and access and bypass roads, without published project lists or named proponents.

The groups also raised concerns over reported funding reductions of about P130 billion for foreign-assisted projects, P9.5 billion for calamity funds, P1.76 billion for the EDSA Busway, and P4.9 billion for health programs made to accommodate the additional allocations.

They said cuts to foreign-assisted projects could delay infrastructure investments designed to reduce logistics costs and attract investment, while reductions in disaster-response funding could leave vulnerable communities exposed to risks.

The organizations warned that the proposed budget must not repeat alleged irregularities associated with insertions in the 2023 to 2025 budgets, which they said had been linked to ghost and substandard flood-control projects.

Among their recommendations were requiring technical studies and validation by implementing agencies for all projects, publishing the details and proponents of every amendment before Senate votes, and removing provisions that allow agencies to modify or replace projects after the budget is enacted.

They also called on the bicameral conference committee to accept no new budget items and to conduct fully livestreamed deliberations.

The groups welcomed commitments by Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Joseph Victor Ejercito to scrutinize the House version line by line, as well as House Speaker Faustino Dy III’s pledge to maintain an open budget process.

They stressed that their appeal was not intended to delay the passage of the 2027 budget, but to ensure that the measure is enacted on time without unsupported allocations.

A transparent budget, they said, would strengthen investor confidence, protect fiscal space and ensure that public funds are directed toward infrastructure, education and health services that the country needs.

The signatories include the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Cebu Business Club, Cebu Leads Foundation, Employers Confederation of the Philippines, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Philippine Retailers Association, Management Association of the Philippines, Makati Business Club, Foundation for Economic Freedom and other business and civil society organizations. / KOC