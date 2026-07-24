Business groups seek growth-focused SONA

BUSINESS groups expect to hear a clear economic roadmap that strengthens competitiveness, restores investor confidence, and provides greater support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the upcoming fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Marcos is expected to report on the country’s status, his administration’s accomplishments, and its legislative priorities for the remaining two years of his term at the Batansang Pambansa.

‘Clear, actionable’ roadmap

In a statement, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) said it is looking for a “clear and actionable roadmap” to sustain economic growth, create quality jobs, and improve the lives of Filipinos.

The chamber said the private sector is seeking concrete policy directions, decisive action, and effective implementation of reforms to ensure long-term competitiveness and inclusive growth.

CCCI said businesses value consistency, predictability, institutional stability, and the government’s ability to translate policy commitments into measurable results.

The chamber identified reliable and affordable energy, strategic infrastructure, food and water security, ease of doing business, digital connectivity, workforce development, and innovation, including artificial intelligence, among the priorities it hopes the President will address.

Restore business confidence

Echoing these concerns, Talisay Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Carl Cabusas said many local businesses have yet to fully recover from the effects of Typhoon Tino and continue to face pressures from persistent inflation, elevated fuel prices, a weaker peso, slowing consumer demand, and rising electricity costs.

“These realities continue to affect business confidence, investment decisions, and expansion plans,” Cabusas said.

He called for stronger measures to reinforce economic confidence through greater accountability and transparency, faster implementation of productivity-enhancing infrastructure, and policies that directly support MSMEs, which he described as the backbone of the economy.

Cabusas said public resources should prioritize productive investments that generate jobs, improve competitiveness, and create long-term economic value.

Despite current challenges, he said the business community remains optimistic.

“We hope to see policies that move the country forward — not politics,” he said, adding that restoring investor confidence, ensuring good governance, and maintaining a stable business environment will help attract investments, create quality employment, and achieve inclusive and sustainable growth.

Exports as central pillar

Moreover, the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (Philexport) likewise urged the President to commit to the swift implementation of key legislative measures and executive reforms aimed at strengthening the country’s export competitiveness.

In its “Sona 2026 Wishlist,” Philexport said exports should remain a central pillar of the government’s economic agenda, noting that they are among the country’s strongest drivers of investments, jobs, foreign exchange earnings, and inclusive growth.

“We hope the President’s Sona will lay down a clear roadmap for reducing the cost of doing business, modernizing our logistics and quality infrastructure, strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and expanding market access through trade agreements,” Philexport said.

Philexport president Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis, Jr. said the country’s export potential remains largely untapped because of structural challenges that continue to undermine the competitiveness of Filipino exporters.

Urgent measures

The exporters’ group urged the President to certify as urgent measures amending the Magna Carta for MSMEs, the proposed International Maritime Trade Competitiveness Act, the National Quality Infrastructure Act, the Customs Amnesty Act, and amendments to the charters of the Philippine Ports Authority and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to improve port and air cargo efficiency.

It also called for executive actions to lower power, fuel, logistics, and port costs; ease port congestion; modernize customs procedures; accelerate the Philippine Export Development Plan and Tatak Pinoy Strategy; fast-track free trade agreements; expand export financing for MSMEs; help exporters comply with evolving sustainability standards; promote investments in innovation and artificial intelligence; and fully digitalize trade-related government transactions.

Philexport said these reforms would not only boost exports but also generate quality jobs, attract investments, and accelerate inclusive economic growth. / KOC