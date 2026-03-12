Business groups want flexible four-day workweek policy

BUSINESS groups in Cebu support making the proposed four-day workweek optional rather than mandatory, echoing the position of national business leaders who say the policy may not suit all industries.

Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Regan Rex T. King said the shortened workweek could work for some companies but should not be imposed across the board.

King said industries that deal with international clients or operate across time zones could face difficulties if a four-day workweek becomes mandatory.

“Maybe it should be discretionary because there are some industries that cannot work with a four-day workweek,” he said, citing businesses with outbound services or global operations.

He said some firms had adopted a four-day workweek during the pandemic, but making it mandatory could affect productivity and efficiency in companies that are not prepared for the shift.

“If it will be imposed as compulsory, some companies will really have a hard time,” King said. “But if it’s optional, we will support it because not all industries and companies are ready.”

Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Barbara “Bambi” Gothong-Tan shared the view, saying the proposal should be evaluated on a sector-by-sector basis.

Gothong-Tan said the arrangement could work for some companies that adopted flexible work arrangements during the pandemic, but it may disrupt operations in industries that require continuous service or coordination with overseas markets.

“It might be applicable to some businesses, but not all industries and companies are ready for a four-day workweek,” she said, adding that firms must also consider possible effects on productivity and operational efficiency.

PCCI stance

The position of Cebu’s business leaders aligns with that of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), which said it supports government efforts to conserve energy by promoting a four-day workweek but stressed that the arrangement may be feasible only for certain sectors.

In a statement, the country’s largest business organization said industries with continuous operations, particularly manufacturing, may find the setup impractical because production lines and delivery commitments cannot simply be halted.

However, PCCI said some companies are already implementing compressed workweek arrangements, in which employees complete the standard 40-hour workweek in four days, typically by working 10 hours a day while maintaining full pay and productivity.

The group said the four-day workweek could benefit employees, particularly commuters, who could save about 20 percent on transportation costs by reducing their weekly trips to work. Those who drive could also cut fuel use, parking fees and other travel-related expenses.

At the same time, PCCI warned that rising fuel prices, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East, are expected to increase logistics costs and consumer prices in the coming weeks and months.

The organization urged Congress to grant emergency powers to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to help cushion the impact of fuel price increases on households and businesses, including measures such as reducing excise taxes or the value-added tax on fuel.

PCCI said the private sector has already started implementing energy conservation measures, including carpooling, work-from-home arrangements, adjusting air-conditioning settings for efficiency, and investing in renewable energy such as solar power.

VUCA world

Meanwhile, King said businesses are already adapting to rising fuel prices and other uncertainties linked to global geopolitical tensions.

He described the current environment as a “VUCA” world — volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous — in which companies must constantly adjust to disruptions.

“The good thing about the business sector is we learn to adapt,” King said. “If it’s short-term, we adjust for the short term. But if we see that it’s already long-term, then we will have to adjust how we do things.”

He said companies may adopt more efficient processes and cost-management strategies to cope with higher operating costs.

Asked about the possibility of retrenchment if global conflicts persist and costs continue to rise, King said labor adjustments have already been a challenge worldwide even before the latest geopolitical tensions.

“This is already happening not only in the Philippines but worldwide,” he said. “Businesses will continue to adjust depending on how the situation develops.” / KOC