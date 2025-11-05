Business leaders frustrated by repeat flood devastation

TYPHOON Tino’s severe winds and flooding have crippled key Cebu industries, paralyzing businesses and disrupting supply chains just weeks after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit the province. Warehouses, manufacturing, retail and tourism were heavily damaged or forced to halt operations.

In response to this “one-two punch” of disasters, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) have called for stronger public-private collaboration and investment in disaster-ready infrastructure and sustainable urban planning, warning against “amateurish, band-aid solutions.”

Chamber response and calls for policy change

Relief Mobilization: The CCCI’s private sector task force, Padayon Cebu, is coordinating relief efforts, including the distribution of 5,000 food bags and the deployment of 100 water tanks to severely affected areas.

Wounds Reopened: Business leaders expressed deep frustration that this devastation is a repeat of losses experienced during Typhoon Odette in 2021. Talisay Chamber president Carl Cabusas lamented that small and medium businesses — and the middle-class families they employ — are highly vulnerable, stressing that such damage “should not have happened again.”

Risky Development: Architect Daryl Balmoria-Garcia voiced alarm over ongoing, large-scale hillside developments, labeling them “tragedies waiting to happen” due to the extreme environmental and safety risks they pose to both upland homeowners and downhill communities.

Cebu’s business community remains united and optimistic about recovery, but insists that rebuilding requires a fundamental rethinking of how the province grows and safeguards its people. / KOC