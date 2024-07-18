Business leaders to converge in Iloilo for VABC 2024

OVER 400 delegates from the business community across the country will converge in Iloilo City for the upcoming 33rd Visayas Area Business Converge (VABC) set to happen on July 25 and 26, 2024.

To be hosted by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI)-Iloilo Chapter Inc., this year’s VABC 2024 will carry the theme: “Empowering Business Innovations for an Enriched One Visayas.”

This annual conference focuses on digital transformation, sustainable development and intersectoral collaborations. Its goal is to empower businesses to drive positive change in

their communities.

Of the estimated 400 delegates from across the country, 50 delegates will come from Cebu Province.

“PCCI Iloilo is humbled to be the host of this premier conference in the Visayas. We want our guests to experience the best of Iloilo, from business to entertainment and food, all staged at the Iloilo Convention Center. This is all for Iloilo and for One Visayas,” said PCCI Iloilo president Fulbert Woo.

In an interview, Melanie Ng, area vice president of the PCCI-Visayas, said one of the goals of VABC is to amplify the call for a unified One Visayas to foster continued growth, particularly in the development of micro, small and medium enterprises.

The One Visayas advocacy has since been evident in programs such as the e-commerce site OurStore.ph and One Visayas Trade Expo, which will have a Manila run this November following the successful run in Iloilo early this year.

The conference is also an opportunity to share the best practices of local chambers. Jay Yuvallos, president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is to present the chamber’s best practices and leadership agenda, as well as the success of Cebu Business Month 2024.

Ng said that the ease and cost of doing business in the Philippines continue to be the primary challenges faced by the business community in the evolving business landscape.

Moreover, VABC 2023 will also honor the entry of the newly created Negros Island Region (NIR) through a One Visayas Night.

“This will be our show of support to NIR as One Visayas,” said Ng.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed into law last month the creation of NIR, separating the provinces of Negros Oriental and Siquijor from Central Visayas and joining them with Negros Occidental to form one region.

Ng earlier said they are looking forward to continuing working cohesively for Central Visayas’ economic growth with their counterparts in the new NIR as they are still all under PCCI One Visayas.

High caliber speakers

Meanwhile, the upcoming VABC will feature notable speakers, including Jose Rene Almendras, senior manager at Ayala Corp. and 2024 Management Association of the Philippines president; Karen Batungbacal, partner at CEO Adviser Inc.; and Candice lyog, chief marketing and customer experience officer at Cebu Pacific.

The conference will also have breakout sessions that will cover various topics like strategic growth, digital transformation, innovation and family enterprise.

In addition to the main conference, several pocket events are planned. A golf tournament will take place on July 24 at the Iloilo Golf and Country Club.

The Iloilo Business Expo will also be held on July 25-28. It will feature Taste Iloilo — a gastronomy festival by the Iloilo Hotel, Restaurant and Resort Association and the Iloilo Coffee Festival by the Iloilo Coffee Board. / KOC